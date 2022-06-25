Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $294.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $303.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.79. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

