Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,221,000 after acquiring an additional 250,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,368,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,944,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,478,000 after acquiring an additional 208,333 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,724,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,762,000 after acquiring an additional 48,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in MetLife by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,444,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,272,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

NYSE:MET opened at $64.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.32. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

MetLife Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.