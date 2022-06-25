Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.04 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 221,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $63.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.70. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

