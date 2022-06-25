Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,665 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 248.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 24.5% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 875,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $175,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,377 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 40.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $265.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $273.58. The firm has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.34.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

Several research firms have commented on CI. Bank of America raised shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.12.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.