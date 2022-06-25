Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,596 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.5% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom stock opened at $509.09 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.71 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $205.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $558.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $587.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.70.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.