Frax Hits One Day Volume of $7.64 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Frax has a market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $7.64 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Coin Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,396,914,189 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

