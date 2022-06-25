Frax Share (FXS) Price Tops $5.46

Frax Share (FXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. Frax Share has a total market cap of $88.50 million and $12.11 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for about $5.46 or 0.00025787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frax Share has traded up 33.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00130399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00074200 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014106 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

