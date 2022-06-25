Gatechain Token One Day Volume Tops $20.82 Million (GT)

Gatechain Token (GT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Gatechain Token has a total market capitalization of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gatechain Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gatechain Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gatechain Token Profile

Gatechain Token (GT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io . The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io . The official message board for Gatechain Token is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling Gatechain Token

