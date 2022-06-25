Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) Trading Down 11.1%

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 11.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59.
Generation Hemp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GENH)
