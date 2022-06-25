Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) Trading Down 11.1%

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 11.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59.

Generation Hemp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GENH)

Generation Hemp, Inc provide post-harvest and midstream services to growers by drying, processing, cleaning, and stripping harvested hemp directly from the field and wetbaled. It also owns and leases industrial warehouse in Denver. Generation Hemp, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

