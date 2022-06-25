Genesis Investment Management LLP Grows Stock Position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929,824 shares during the period. Agora makes up approximately 1.1% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Agora were worth $18,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Agora by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,086 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agora by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 592,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 411,299 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Agora by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Agora by 207.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,271,000 after purchasing an additional 564,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agora by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 227,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of API opened at $7.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. Agora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $770.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 50.86%. The company had revenue of $38.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on API. Morgan Stanley raised Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Agora in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura raised Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

