Genesis Investment Management LLP Lowers Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Genesis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,397,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 279,554 shares during the period. Infosys comprises 5.0% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Infosys worth $84,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Infosys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Infosys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Infosys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 62,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $18.67 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INFY. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

