Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentherm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

In other news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $175,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at $659,264.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3,314.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 29.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRM opened at $66.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.47. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $99.00.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.31 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Gentherm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

