GenTrust LLC Acquires 7,647 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for 1.6% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. GenTrust LLC owned 0.41% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $20,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,537,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,872 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,277,000. VPR Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,684,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,878,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,693,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $33.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.