GenTrust LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

GenTrust LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $425.44 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $400.05 and a 1-year high of $533.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $447.42 and a 200 day moving average of $475.24.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

