GenTrust LLC Has $71.43 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

GenTrust LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $71,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $115.44 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.26 and a 200-day moving average of $123.20.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

