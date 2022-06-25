GenTrust LLC Purchases Shares of 3,846 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,118,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,569,000 after buying an additional 143,770 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 144.3% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 224.3% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,967,000 after buying an additional 143,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 317,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,988,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter.

BSV opened at $76.56 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

