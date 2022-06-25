GenTrust LLC Sells 200 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

GenTrust LLC cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.43.

REGN stock opened at $612.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $640.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $642.81. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $536.08 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total value of $2,049,088.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,809,279.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.82, for a total value of $701,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at $15,449,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,595 shares of company stock worth $15,319,478 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

