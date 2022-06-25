Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of GBNXF opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 25.41%. Analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.