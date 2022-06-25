Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.11.
Shares of GBNXF opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Gibson Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gibson Energy (GBNXF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.