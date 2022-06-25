Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 57,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 84.4% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 192.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 26.9% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 25,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $63.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

