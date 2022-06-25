Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $123.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.30.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $118.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.39.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $352,599,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,708 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11,555.1% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,560 shares during the period. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $114,903,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

