GlobalBoost-Y Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,556.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $907,289.08 and $1,556.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

