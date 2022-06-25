GMS (NYSE:GMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. GMS had a return on equity of 33.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.41. 1,501,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,910. GMS has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,839,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 238,897 shares of company stock worth $10,390,742. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of GMS by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in GMS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in GMS by 98.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

