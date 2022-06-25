Goldcoin (GLC) Price Tops $0.0100 on Exchanges

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $437,637.83 and $447.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00027844 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00278403 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002613 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004014 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000950 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

