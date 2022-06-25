Graviton Price Hits $1.91 on Top Exchanges (GTON)

Graviton (GTON) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Graviton coin can currently be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviton has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graviton has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graviton alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00130122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00070746 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014064 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.