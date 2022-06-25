Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $181,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,714 shares of company stock valued at $221,179 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 655.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,001,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,289,000 after buying an additional 868,799 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,334,000 after acquiring an additional 546,381 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 448,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,128,000 after purchasing an additional 349,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 483,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after buying an additional 325,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

GDOT stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $54.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Green Dot had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

