Grin Trading 9.9% Higher This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $6.79 million and approximately $79,871.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0692 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,022.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,189.22 or 0.05657006 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00028131 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00269186 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.69 or 0.00578847 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00076136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.72 or 0.00536182 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

