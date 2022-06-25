GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSIT opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $6.21.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 53.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%.

In other GSI Technology news, Director Ruey-Lin Lu acquired 19,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $63,256.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,096.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders bought a total of 35,696 shares of company stock worth $117,248 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,413 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in GSI Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GSI Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

