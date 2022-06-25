GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,850.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.31) to GBX 1,900 ($23.27) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.74) to GBX 1,800 ($22.05) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get GSK alerts:

NYSE:GSK opened at $43.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.78. GSK has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $111.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. GSK’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in GSK by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in GSK by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

About GSK (Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.