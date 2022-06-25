Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Shares Up 17%

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 17% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $12.73. 1,353,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,329% from the average session volume of 55,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $179.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.36. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 26.50%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.95%.

In related news, CEO Gregory H. Trepp purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 193,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,938.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the first quarter worth $83,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 30.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile (NYSE:HBB)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.