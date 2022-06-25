Hamster (HAM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.16 Million

Hamster (HAM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded up 32.4% against the dollar. Hamster has a total market cap of $5.16 million and approximately $108,181.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00146922 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00071667 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00014420 BTC.

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

