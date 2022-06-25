Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBI stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

HBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

