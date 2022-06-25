Harvest Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $31.15 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $37.78 or 0.00177588 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $25.63 million and $31.15 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010573 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00009577 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000074 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000350 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 696,888 coins and its circulating supply is 678,331 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.