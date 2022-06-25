Head-To-Head Analysis: Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) & Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) and Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Vallon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Vallon Pharmaceuticals and Evelo Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vallon Pharmaceuticals $100,000.00 34.73 -$9.30 million ($1.37) -0.37 Evelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$122.18 million ($2.32) -0.89

Vallon Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Evelo Biosciences. Evelo Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vallon Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Evelo Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 37.3% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Evelo Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vallon Pharmaceuticals and Evelo Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vallon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Evelo Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Vallon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,252.94%. Evelo Biosciences has a consensus price target of $22.63, suggesting a potential upside of 993.00%. Given Vallon Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vallon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Evelo Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Vallon Pharmaceuticals and Evelo Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vallon Pharmaceuticals N/A -133.99% -103.13% Evelo Biosciences N/A -569.16% -121.35%

Volatility and Risk

Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evelo Biosciences has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vallon Pharmaceuticals beats Evelo Biosciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vallon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel abuse-deterrent medications for central nervous system disorders. Its lead investigational product candidate is ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy. The company is also developing ADMIR, an abuse deterrent formulation of methylphenidate for the treatment of ADHD. Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Evelo Biosciences (Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19. The company also develops EDP1867, an inactivated investigational oral biologic, which is in Phase 1b for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939, an extracellular vesicle investigational oral biologic for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and EDP1908, a product candidate for oncology. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.