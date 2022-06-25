Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) rose 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.80 and last traded at C$5.68. Approximately 1,096,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,397,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.58.

HWX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.59.

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$110.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.7675974 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total value of C$439,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 411,313 shares in the company, valued at C$3,014,266.19. Also, Senior Officer Bradley Christman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total transaction of C$559,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 902,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,727,885.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $1,067,819.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

