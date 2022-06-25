Helix Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLXA) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA – Get Rating) rose 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 2,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 89,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45.

Get Helix Acquisition alerts:

In other Helix Acquisition news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 2,850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Helix Acquisition by 293.3% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 590,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000.

Helix Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLXA)

As of April 5, 2022, Helix Acquisition Corp. was acquired by MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG, in a reverse merger transaction. Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.