Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT) Announces Dividend of GBX 7

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Henderson Opportunities Trust stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.18) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,055 ($12.92). The stock had a trading volume of 16,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,211. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 1,030 ($12.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,495 ($18.31). The company has a market capitalization of £83.32 million and a P/E ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,183.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,267.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29.

In related news, insider Harry Morgan acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,180 ($14.45) per share, with a total value of £8,260 ($10,117.59).

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

