Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on HES. Barclays raised their target price on Hess from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

HES opened at $101.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.66. Hess has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $131.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.26.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 64.66%.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

