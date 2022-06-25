Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.96-$2.10 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $14.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 51,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

