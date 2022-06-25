Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Raised by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 0.5% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 6,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

HON stock opened at $180.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.52. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.92 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

