Hord (HORD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $71,157.00

Hord (HORD) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Hord has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $71,157.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hord has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Hord coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00146509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00072061 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00014183 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

