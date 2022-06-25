Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of HZN stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. Horizon Global has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $53.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $180.86 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director John Frederick Barrett bought 114,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $283,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,430,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,027,709.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 864,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,711.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 134,896 shares of company stock valued at $336,641. Insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HZN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Global by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Horizon Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,744,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 91,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 43,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global (Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

