Hoshizaki Stock Set to Split on Wednesday, June 29th (OTCMKTS:HSHIF)

Shares of Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Rating) are scheduled to split on Wednesday, June 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 29th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 29th.
Shares of HSHIF opened at $64.00 on Friday. Hoshizaki has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.42.
Hoshizaki Company Profile (Get Rating)
