HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,322 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in HP were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $454,451,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $65,033,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 183.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $77,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,919 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $45,704,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,356,183 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $51,087,000 after acquiring an additional 898,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,857 shares of company stock worth $2,574,733. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

