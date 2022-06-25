HTMLCOIN 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $471.00 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 70.7% higher against the dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $898,730.01 and approximately $471.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Firework Games (FIRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000109 BTC.

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Egoras Credit (EGC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00360494 BTC.

FireFlame Inu (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000058 BTC.

EverGrowCoin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ElementX (FIRE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000101 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

