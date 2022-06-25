Hudson Value Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Hernani LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $229,742,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after acquiring an additional 944,931 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $195.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

