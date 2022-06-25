Hudson Value Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises about 2.5% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 127,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,541,000 after acquiring an additional 14,443 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,296,000 after acquiring an additional 66,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $308.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.49. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $287.93 and a 52 week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.