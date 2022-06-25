Hudson Value Partners LLC Buys 554 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sonos by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,559,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,876 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Sonos by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 110,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sonos by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

SONO opened at $20.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.86. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $42.57.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.40 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $1,674,633.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,172,434.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $25,077.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,908.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,992 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,937 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

