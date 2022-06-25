Hudson Value Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 164.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,175 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 13.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,961,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 42.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 98,995 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 29,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 143.4% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 29,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

