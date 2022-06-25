Hudson Value Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $248.29 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

