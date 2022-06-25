Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,610 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.08. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

